Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is ‘simply pretending to be happy’ in his Montecito life, and is instead ‘simply acting’.

Insights into Prince Harry’s alleged mental health have been presented by author Petronella Wyatt.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.

Ms Wyatt started the entire conversation off by referencing Prince Harry's alleged mental health status and hypothesized that because, “He’s had no success as an Englishman so he’s having a go as an American.”

“I mean I think he’s trying to personify the American dream. He’s trying so hard to look happy. But he’s a bit like an actor on a stage pretending to be a happy person," she also added while attempting to clarify.

Wyatt also went as far as to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s motives for dropping their royal titles and added, “if you’ve been in that royal hot house for 30 odd years — to think you can then go to Hollywood and make it there, where they really don’t give a d*** about titles.”

“It is very telling that he has no intention of coming back [to the U.K.]. He’s burnt all his bridges,” she also went on to allege.

After all “He’s got an American wife, children who are American citizens and who will be brought up as Americans. What would happen to the children because there are the American custody laws?”

Before concluding she also chimed in to refence relationships and added, “the relations between him and William are so atrocious” so when in “let’s say in ten years’ time William was King. I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is King.”