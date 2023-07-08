 
menu menu menu

Joy Ride Ashley Park opens up about her love life: ‘great place’

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Joy Ride Ashley Park opens up about her love life: ‘great place’
Joy Ride Ashley Park opens up about her love life: ‘great place’

Ashley Park has recently opened up about her love life, saying she’s in “a great place” at the moment.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Park, who is busy promoting her new movie Joy Ride, did not want to disclose her boyfriend’s name but knowing herself made a lot of difference in her relationship.

“I was always that person who wanted to give all of myself to other people, and that's what made me feel fulfilled,” said the 32-year-old.

The Emily in Paris actress stated, “I don't want to be that person who is now not able to be there for other people.”

“But then I realise the people that I care about, whether it’s my boyfriend or my friends, will never penalise me for not giving all of myself to them,” explained the actress, noting, “They want to protect me as much as I want to protect them.”

Gushing over his secret boyfriend, Park mentioned, “I've just never been with someone so supportive.”

“And not supportive like, ‘Oh, that's so cool for you,’ but who genuinely feels happiness when I do,” she added.

Meanwhile, Park also emphasised on the importance of having “strong circle of friends” to keep her happy during her struggling period.

“The people who really understand and love and support this version of myself are the people that I want to be around,” she shared.

Park disclosed that her besties include Emily costar Lily Collins and actress Florence Pugh, in addition to her Joy Ride buddies.

“When we are able to be together every four or five months, even if it's just at the Met Gala, we make that our catch-up session. Lily and Flo are amazing examples of that. And for me, those are quality friendships. Quality over quantity,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?
Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour video

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour
Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off video

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off
Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right video

Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right
Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead
‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer video

‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer
Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group
BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee

BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee
New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance