Ricky Martin files for divorce, demands joint custody of kids with Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef decide to divorce after six years of marriage

PEOPLE has obtained court documents indicating that Ricky Martin has filed for divorce from his husband Jwan Yosef, and he is requesting joint custody of their two children. On Thursday, the couple announced their intention to divorce.



The 51-year-old Livin' La Vida Loca singer filed a petition for divorce in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason and listing the separation date as "TBD."

Martin is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. He also has 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, whom he will raise as a single parent.

According to the petition, Ricky Martin will provide spousal support to Jwan Yosef. The document notes that Martin has not fully determined the separate property assets and obligations of each party according to their premarital agreement, and stated that there are no known assets or debts for the court to divide.

Additionally, the document states that Martin will pay for his attorney's fees in the divorce proceedings. Martin, who starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, is taking steps to finalize his divorce from Yosef.

In their joint statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, Martin and Yousef said, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

Martin and Yosef connected through Instagram in 2015 and announced their marriage in 2018.