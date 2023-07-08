 
Sandra Oh open to returning as Gupta in planned 'Princess Diaries' threequel

July 08, 2023

Sandra Oh, known for her role as Vice Principal Gupta in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, has expressed her eagerness to return for the anticipated third installment of the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oh conveyed her willingness to reprise the character and explore Gupta's growth and development within the story.

“I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

The first two movies featured Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis and Julie Andrews as her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

While Anne Hathaway has shown interest in returning for the third film, Julie Andrews stated last year that it may not be feasible for her character to make a comeback due to the passage of time. Andrews mentioned that discussions about a sequel occurred shortly after The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement released, but given the years that have passed and the age difference, she doesn't believe it would be practical.

Additionally, with the passing of director Garry Marshall in 2016, Andrews feels that it's now too late to revisit the franchise.

"I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two ['The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now.”

