Drake locked horns with Childish Gambino after 'diss' remark

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Drake's response came in 2023 to Childish Gambino's 2018 dig

Drake is not leaving Childish Gambino's blow to go unnoticed as he subtly hits back at him in his concert.

The Canadian rap star tour with 21Savage titled It's All a Blur is ongoing.

As the Grammy winner was performing Headlines at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday, 5 July, several headlines popped up across the stage screens.

One of the headlines reads, "The overrated and over awarded hit song 'This Is America' was originally a Drake diss record."

The dig was in response to 2018's GQ interview with Donald Glover in April, where he said, "This Is America" started out as a joke and, yes, a Drake diss track.

"I had the idea three years before," adding, "I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he's like, 'I really want to do that."

"The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, 'This is America' — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it," he continued.

But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard, though. So I was like, let me play with it."

