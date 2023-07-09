 
Cillian Murphy gives hat tip to Robert Downey Jr. in 'Oppenheimer'

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Robert Downey Jr played the late Lewis Strauss in 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy is all praise of Robert Downey Jr. in Christopher Nolan's new Oppenheimer.

During an interview with ComicBook, the Peaky Blinders alum said, "I think Robert Downey Jr. is just absolutely electrifying in that role. I think he's mind-blowingly good in it.

We talked a lot, me and Robert and Chris [Nolan] about it, about this dynamic between that relationship because it's really, really interesting and complex."

Adding, "When you think that one man's motivation in destroying another man can be about a slight at this tiny, tiny event, so he feels slighted. It was just fascinating to talk about that."

The Batman star continued to heap praise on the Iron Man actor, "Then the scenes where we did get to work together, it was just the best.

He's the most wonderful scene partner and so generous, so focused, but you never know what you're going to get in a brilliant way. In some of those scenes, Chris let us loose a little bit so we could actually extemporize and improvise a little bit. They were some of my favourite scenes in the movie."

Downey played Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who, in real life, shared a bitter relationship with Oppenheimer due to the former suspicions of the latter harbouring alleged Communist ties.

