Johnny Depp mesmerises fans with pleasant presence as he performs with his band

Johnny Depp delighted fans with his pleasant presence as he hit the stage at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday night with his rock band Hollywood Vampires after saying he feels 'lucky to do what he loves.'

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 60, is currently on tour with his band, formed of Alice Cooper's Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry.

Hollywood Vampires will play in London next, before moving on to Birmingham and Glasgow as Johnny's career revival continues following last year's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Performing at the venue, he wore a striped shirt with a black satin waist coat and smart trousers.

Finishing off his look, Johnny sported a white fedora hat, with his dark hair fall loose beneath it.

Just over a year after the trial wrapped up on June 1, 2022, sources spoke to People about the former celebrity couple and their current careers on Wednesday.

The update comes after Depp received a favourable outcome at the trial, with the jury determining that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

A source close to Depp said that he had 'closed the chapter' on his lawsuit.

'He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves,' they added.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, with the supergroup on the UK leg having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.



