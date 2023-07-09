 
menu menu menu

How Cillian Murphy convinced ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator to land the lead role

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Cillian Murphy may have needed to do some convincing before he landed his breakthrough role as Tommy Shelby in the BBC period gangster drama Peaky Blinders, as the role almost went to Jason Statham.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, show creator, Steven Knight revealed that he was contemplating between the two actors for the lead.

“I met them both in L.A. to talk about the role and opted for Jason,” Knight told the publication. “One of the reasons was because physically in the room Jason is Jason. Cillian, when you meet him, isn’t Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand that.”

However, Knight added that Murphy then texted him of a crucial detail about himself at a later stage which actually landed the role for him.

“Afterwards, [Murphy] sent me a text saying, “Remember, I’m an actor.'”

“Which is absolutely the thing because he can transform himself,” Knight added. “If you meet him in the street, he is a totally different human being.”

How Cillian Murphy convinced ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator to land the lead role

It ended up being the right call for Knight as it’s hard to imagine anyone other than the cold, calculating character Murphy portrays in the role.

Previously, the actor who played Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, told The Guardian that “there was a bit of convincing needed” to secure the role.

“Initially, there may have been some doubts about whether I had the requisite physicality, which I understand. I’m not the most physically imposing individual.”

The show ran for seven seasons from 2013 to 2022. All of its seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour