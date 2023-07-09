 
Jeremy Clarkson shares his ‘frightful’ experience of having MRI scan

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

English media personality Jeremy Clarkson has shared his experience of having an MRI scan of his head.

The 63-year-old TV presenter and journalist took to his column to talk about his experience of undergoing the scan earlier this week.

He explained that "cramped didn't begin to cover it" as he was placed inside the scanner, and being unable to move gave him the sudden urge to scratch his nose.

Describing the moment the machine was switched on and the noise started, he wrote in The Sun: “At first it sounded like a naval flotilla arriving back at its home port after a successful battle, and then, just as I got sort of used to this, it started making the sort of noises normally associated with hardcore thrash-metal clubs.”

He went on to say: “And then it sounded like I was in Keith Moon’s drum kit, and then underneath a hovering Harrier.

It comes after Jeremy defended his former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield amidst his infidelity scandal. He claimed that Schofield had done nothing wrong and is being blamed for “exactly what he says he was - gay.”


