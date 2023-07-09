 
Meghan Markle, Lilibet celebrate Independence Day together, video goes viral

July 09, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her two years old daughter Princess Lilibet were spotted waving enthusiastically at 4th July parade to mark US Independence Day in Montecito.

A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel shows Meghan and Lilibet at roadside as they watched the model T Fords drive by, and waved at the participants.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex was crouched down to keep a close arm around Lilibet.

Meghan appeared to be wearing light wash flared jeans with a white tee and a black and white sweater tied around her neck.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “I see Meghan & Lilibet!.”

Another said, “Meghan and her family” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and son Prince Archie can also be seen in the video.

Earlier, Lilibet was also pictured in the arms of her father, Prince Harry at the parade.

