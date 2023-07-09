Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is proudly flaunting her pregnancy in a fashionable way. The 44-year-old reality TV star, who is currently expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker, recently took to Threads, the latest social media platform created by Mark Zuckerberg, to share an update on her growing baby bump.

In the photo, Kardashian looked stylish in a blue jacket and a small blue skirt that seemed to be held together by three delicate blue threads. She completed her look with silver peep-toe heels, all while posing in a modern bathroom setting.

In the caption, the founder of Poosh couldn't help but make a playful reference to the app's name and her outfit, writing, "Hanging on by a thread."

This post appears to be Kardashian's first on the platform, which is a new discussion-based app resembling the format of Twitter. However, it follows a series of adorable pregnancy photos she has shared on various social media platforms since announcing her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month.