Meghan Markle ‘should see’ no one has ‘skads of cash’ for ‘Brand Meghan’

|July 09, 2023

Prince Harry has just been urged to reconsider whether anyone will even be “willing to part with their money for a piece of Brand Meghan” given their reputation.

These warnings have been issued by columnist and commentator Daniela Elser.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser pointed out Meghan Markle’s bid to land more “commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”

However, this revelation sparked a vast amount of questions and caused some to wonder, “The question of which brands would happily pay the skads of cash required to secure the duchess’ ‘talents’ is a big one.”

She also added, “Polling done in late May by Newsweek found that 39 per cent of Americans had a favourable view of her, with 34 per cent having an unfavourable one.”

Before concluding she also wondered, “Would those sorts of numbers translate into enough people willing to part with their money for a piece of Brand Meghan?”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to fears that the duo may never be able to land any better deals, now that Hollywood sees them as ‘grifters’.

