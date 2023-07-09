 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about all the water their boat seems to be taking.

Fame columnist Daniela Elser issued these warnings to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She warns, “What was not priced into the Great Sussex Deals of 2020 was the diminishing returns of the Sussexes spending nearly two years beating the same anti-palace drum.”

So “How the duke and duchess right this currently-taking-on-a-hell-of-a-lot-of-water ship remains to be seen,” she also added according to a report by News.com.au.

This comes despite the fact that Ms Elser believes there have been outward attempts to ‘put a more positive spin’ in recent days, namely the news of Prince Harry heading off to Africa on a solo tour for his Netflix documentary.

So while Prince Harry is slated to create an entire series, Meghan Markle is poised to land a “a string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”

For those unversed, these revelations into the couple’s separate plans have come shortly after experts urged the Duchess of Sussex to ‘part ways with her husband work-wise.

This is because many fear her brand may ‘sink’ with the prince on board. 

