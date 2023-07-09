 
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

To commemorate their daughter Penelope's 11th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took to social media to express their love and admiration. 

The young girl achieved this new milestone on a Saturday, inspiring both Kardashian, 44, and Disick, 40, to share affectionate messages and provide glimpses behind the scenes of her celebrations.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her.,” The Poosh founder wrote on Threads.

Accompanied by the heartwarming caption, a photo featuring a selection of vibrantly colored doughnuts iced with sprinkles in letters spelling out "Happy Birthday Penelope," and surrounded by purple streamers and party hats, was shared by the Kardashian star.

She also posted a montage of images on her Instagram Story that included herself, Penelope, her step-siblings Atiana De La Hoya (24), Alabama (17), and Landon Barker (19), as well as their father, Barker (47). The pictures showcased the group on a private jet and at the Kardashian's annual Christmas party.

Kardashian shared a final clip of Penelope's birthday celebration, featuring a close-up shot of her white cake adorned with roses.

Meanwhile, Disick, Penelope's father, shared a photo on Instagram showcasing giant pink balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P," his affectionate nickname for her.

Additionally, he posted footage of Penelope and her friends enjoying a large water slide by a swimming pool in a garden. "Have fun my love! Happy bday!!!!!," Disick wrote, before adding, "Fun lil set up."

