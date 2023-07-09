 
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Music sensation Jessie J recently shared an insight with her fans into her life as a first-mum along with posting a candid confession on social media.

The star singer welcomed a baby boy with her 39-year-old partner Chanan Safir Colman.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to sympathize will her fellow mums and confessed that adjusting to the new life after welcoming a new member to the family was 'hard af' on certain days, reports Metro

Jessie penned a lengthy note expanding over two slides and urging parents to speak up about their experiences more often.

She initiated her statement by, "Sending a hug to any new mum who is processing everything."

"Hormones. Breastfeeding. Pumping. Identity confusion. Missing your job. An endless to-do list. Exhaustion. Isolation. Recovery. Limited social life. And more… [sic]."

Motivating all the new mums in her following and around the world through her message, she said, "You are doing an AMAZING job. You are beautiful in your new skin."

"The baby is in love with you and it won't be this hard forever, Love you," she added.

She confessed that the statement was a prep talk for herself as much as it was for her fellow mothers.

She asked that if any new mum sees her in public, she should come and give her a hug.

The statement comes after she uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at her rigorous feeding schedule in another Instagram post. 

