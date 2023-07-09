Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William and Kate Middleton showcased genuine love for one another at a recent public appearance.



The couple, who attended the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor, sent royal fans in a tizzy after engaging in a PDA-filled moment after William's team was victorious.

Body language expert Darren Stanton notes the "didn't hold back from being affectionate, but respectful."



Mr Stanton then praised "how real their connection is" and that they "couldn't be any closer together".

He comments: “Kate does seem to be more confident than William with owning the room, and she’s very tactile with him. She was seen touching his arm and his elbow, and William reciprocated that as he didn’t hold back from being affectionate, but respectful with her in public.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were handed over the title of Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away.