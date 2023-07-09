Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Dua Lipa played a cameo role in the upcoming live-action Barbie adaptation

Dua Lipa took to Instagram over the weekend to post several photos of herself wearing a complete pink outfit. In the captions, the singer indicated that she had drawn inspiration from Barbie for her look.



“Come on barbie let’s go party,” the singer cheekily captioned the post.

Dua Lipa shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, featuring her posing on a balcony surrounded by palm trees.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink velvet mini dress with a plunging neckline and metal ring detail, giving off a Barbie-like vibe.

To complete the look, she wore bright pink, thigh-high woven leather boots and carried a silver saddle handbag.

She accessorized with a collection of fashionable silver earrings and had bright red nails. The balcony provided ample space for her impromptu photo shoot.

In one of the initial pictures, the Levitating singer rested her handbag against the balcony as she gazed towards her right, while raising the fabric of her dress to display her thigh-high pink boots.

In the subsequent photo, the singer crouched down and looked back, providing a better view of her boots and elegant up-do.

Other images showed her outfit in more detail, while some displayed Lipa leaning against the balcony's edge.

The singer appeared to be quite fond of her Barbie-inspired ensemble, as she posed with an enthusiastic expression in one picture and left her face out of others to highlight the fashionable look itself.