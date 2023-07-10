 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Belarus´ Victoria Azarenka is pictured during her women´s singles tennis match against China´s Yuan Yue, on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2023.—AFP
Belarus´ Victoria Azarenka is pictured during her women´s singles tennis match against China´s Yuan Yue, on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2023.—AFP 

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka expressed her disappointment and disbelief at being booed off the court by Wimbledon fans after a thrilling match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. 

Azarenka, known for her sportsmanship, found herself on the receiving end of the crowd's disapproval when she respected Svitolina's decision not to shake hands with Russians or Belarusians due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite the thunderous vocal support from the Wimbledon crowd, wildcard entrant Svitolina emerged victorious with a remarkable 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) win, securing her place in the quarter-finals. As Svitolina celebrated her victory, Azarenka gave a respectful wave, but the Ukrainian player did not respond. However, the scene took an unexpected turn when Azarenka was met with jeers from the crowd as she left Court One.

Azarenka, reflecting on the incident, questioned what she could have done differently and expressed her respect for Svitolina's decision not to shake hands. She expressed her disappointment at the crowd's reaction, making a gesture in response before leaving the court.

Svitolina, in response to the hostile reaction from the British crowd, admitted she couldn't fully explain the crowd's response. She highlighted that players who do not shake hands after a match are often subjected to boos. Svitolina called for tennis organizations to issue a statement clarifying that there will be no handshakes between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

The reaction towards Azarenka marked a remarkable and unfortunate end to an intense match. Azarenka hoped that people would focus more on the quality of the tennis displayed by both players rather than dwelling on the handshake or the behaviour of the crowd. She emphasized that tennis matches are a part of their job and should not be blown out of proportion.

The incident at Wimbledon serves as a reminder of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding geopolitical conflicts and sportsmanship on the tennis court. It highlights the need for clear guidelines and communication from tennis organizations to ensure a respectful and harmonious environment for players and spectators alike.

More From Sports:

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final
Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290

Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290
England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive

England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive
Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5

Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5
'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife
Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon

Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon
World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India

World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India
World Cup 2023: Minister says Pakistan should not play in India

World Cup 2023: Minister says Pakistan should not play in India
Gibbs among foreign coaches appointed for PCB Pathway Cricket Programme

Gibbs among foreign coaches appointed for PCB Pathway Cricket Programme
Pakistan cricket team reaches Sri Lanka to play Test series

Pakistan cricket team reaches Sri Lanka to play Test series
Max Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix with record-equalling win

Max Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix with record-equalling win
Headingley set for yet another thrilling Ashes clash

Headingley set for yet another thrilling Ashes clash
Retired Sumo wrestlers fight tourists with entertaining demonstrations

Retired Sumo wrestlers fight tourists with entertaining demonstrations
David de Gea departs Manchester United after 12-year spell

David de Gea departs Manchester United after 12-year spell
PSG pressurising Kylian Mbappe to leave club: reports

PSG pressurising Kylian Mbappe to leave club: reports
David De Gea to depart from Manchester United after 12 years

David De Gea to depart from Manchester United after 12 years
Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in Sergio Aguero's list of top three strikers of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in Sergio Aguero's list of top three strikers of all time
When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?