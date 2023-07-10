 
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

File Footage 

Amber Heard made her big screen comeback with small budgeted film In the Fire after humiliating loss against ex-husband Johnny Depp in defamation case.

The Rum Diary star is also set to return Mera in superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa despite public backlash.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the controversial star said, "I'm in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth.”

“What I'm not in control of is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff,” she added.

"So let's get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I'm here to support a movie. And that's not something I can be sued for."

A source also reported to People Magazine that Heard is optimistic about her future as she prepares to move ahead in her Hollywood career.

Speaking to Insider, public-relations expert, Sheffer appreciated Heard’s comeback strategy, adding that it's important for the public to see "Amber Heard, actor, not Amber Heard, litigant."

"Your comeback from these types of situations is as good as your performance," the expert added. "People are very forgiving."

He continued, "There is nothing to gain by rearguing or relitigating her dispute with Johnny Depp."

The PR guru also noted that Depp’s big comeback with French movie Jeanne du Barry would not prevent Heard from forging a new path.

"I think they can both have their own success," he said, adding that the exes have to leave the trial behing and "remind people of why you became famous, which is that you have some kind of talent.”

