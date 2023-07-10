 
menu menu menu

Kylie Jenner flaunts summer style in poolside photoshoot

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kylie Jenner flaunts summer style in poolside photoshoot
Kylie Jenner flaunts summer style in poolside photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, recently took to Instagram to showcase her sizzling summer style. In a series of steamy photos and a video, Jenner can be seen rocking a strapless green bikini while enjoying the California sun.

In the photos, Jenner confidently strikes poses while seated on a wooden garden chair near a sprawling swimming pool. Her long brunette locks cascade behind her as she glances to the side, exuding an air of effortless glamour. 

The vibrant green hue of her ruched bandeau top and low-rise bikini bottoms beautifully contrasts with her gold pendant necklaces, belly chain, and stack of bangles, completing the stylish ensemble.

In one close-up shot, Jenner's head is thrown back, eyes closed, basking in the warm rays of the sun. Her radiant complexion and serene expression capture the essence of summer relaxation. 

The final photo captures Jenner gazing towards the pool, her hair partially covering her face, adding a touch of mystery to the scene.

Not only did Jenner share the captivating photos, but she also treated her followers to an Instagram Reel. Set to the tune of The Beatles' "Sometimes," the video features Jenner modeling her green bikini with flair. 

Displaying her modeling prowess, she poses on various poolside furniture, running her hands through her hair and showcasing her chic swimwear. Her captivating "smizes" further highlight her skills, reminiscent of her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

Jenner's choice of song lyrics, "something in the way she moves," perfectly aligns with the video's captivating shots. Her poses exude confidence and allure, making it clear why she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion and beauty industry.

With her latest poolside photoshoot and video, Kylie Jenner once again captivates her audience with her summer style and undeniable charisma.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show video

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season