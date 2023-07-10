Kylie Jenner flaunts summer style in poolside photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, recently took to Instagram to showcase her sizzling summer style. In a series of steamy photos and a video, Jenner can be seen rocking a strapless green bikini while enjoying the California sun.

In the photos, Jenner confidently strikes poses while seated on a wooden garden chair near a sprawling swimming pool. Her long brunette locks cascade behind her as she glances to the side, exuding an air of effortless glamour.

The vibrant green hue of her ruched bandeau top and low-rise bikini bottoms beautifully contrasts with her gold pendant necklaces, belly chain, and stack of bangles, completing the stylish ensemble.

In one close-up shot, Jenner's head is thrown back, eyes closed, basking in the warm rays of the sun. Her radiant complexion and serene expression capture the essence of summer relaxation.

The final photo captures Jenner gazing towards the pool, her hair partially covering her face, adding a touch of mystery to the scene.

Not only did Jenner share the captivating photos, but she also treated her followers to an Instagram Reel. Set to the tune of The Beatles' "Sometimes," the video features Jenner modeling her green bikini with flair.

Displaying her modeling prowess, she poses on various poolside furniture, running her hands through her hair and showcasing her chic swimwear. Her captivating "smizes" further highlight her skills, reminiscent of her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

Jenner's choice of song lyrics, "something in the way she moves," perfectly aligns with the video's captivating shots. Her poses exude confidence and allure, making it clear why she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion and beauty industry.

With her latest poolside photoshoot and video, Kylie Jenner once again captivates her audience with her summer style and undeniable charisma.