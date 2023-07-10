Will Prince Harry ever return to UK when Prince William becomes king?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never return to UK once his estranged brother and heir to throne Prince William becomes king dues to strained relations, a royal expert has claimed.



The Cheat Sheet, per GB News, quoted royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt as saying Prince Harry has no intention of ever coming back to England.

“He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans,” the royal expert said.

Petronella went on to say, “Also the relations between him and William are so atrocious. Let’s say in 10 years’ time William is king or in 15 years, I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is king.”

The future king is reportedly extremely angry with his brother Prince Harry over what the Duke claimed in interviews as well as Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ besides revelations he made about the royal family in his memoir Spare, released in January.