Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' receive amazing reviews after premiere

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Barbie is being called funny, bombastic and smart
'Barbie' is being called 'funny, bombastic and smart'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film Barbie’s world premiere took place in Los Angeles; social media is now exploding with reactions about the film.

Some people got the opportunity to explore the world of Barbie beforehand. They have now shared their reviews, which seem extremely promising.

According to Variety, ScreenRant writer Joseph Deckelmeier thought the film was funny, bombastic and smart.

He wrote: “#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a homerun.”

“Margot Robbie’s performance is great & Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Variety social media editor Katcy Stephan believes Barbie is perfection.

“Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp.”

“The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

ComicBook’s Jamie Jirak wrote: “I can’t officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favourite film of the year. “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully.”

“Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious”, he concluded.

Collider writer Perri Nemiroff also shared his reveiw over the fantasy drama film. 

Barbie is slated to release worldwide on July 21, 2023.

