What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

By
Rabia Shaikh

|July 10, 2023

A collage of Aqsa Afridi in her wedding dresses. — Instagram/Twitter
A collage of Aqsa Afridi in her wedding dresses.

Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi got married to Naseer Nasir last Friday in a private but lavish ceremony for her rukhsati.

Some pictures from the event were shared by Afridi himself, as he wished his dear daughter luck on her new journey in life. Aqsa's face was however kept hidden in the images due to privacy concerns.

Though the pictures featured just the minimal details of the wedding, Aqsa's wedding dress managed to catch netizens attention.

The bride wore heavily embellished pure red sharara with golden embroidery complimented by diamontes.

Many wondered how much would the lavish outfit have cost and Geo.tv reached out to the designer to know the price of the dress.

The apparel was from the bridal collection of Republic Womens Wear by Sana Sikander Khan and it cost around Rs750,000 as per the price tag provided by the brand.

Meanwhile, Karachi-based makeup artist Furqan Sheikh shared a video of Aqsa on the day of her valima reception, where the newlywed was seen in an elegant long bridal gown.

The grey-blue gown touching the ground was also from the same designer as the wedding dress, and it cost Rs850,000.

Aqsa was married to Naseer last year in December in an intimate nikah ceremony, with the rukhsati (an event when the bride officially moves to her husband's house) to take place later.

