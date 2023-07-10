Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles home gets robbed: report

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly had her home robbed with the thieves taking off with more than $1 million in stolen cash and jewellery.

TMZ reported that the break-in at the fashion designer’s house was discovered Wednesday morning when someone from Knowles’ team stopped by the home and claimed the safe was gone.

Tina was out of town when the burglary occurred.

Now, the LAPD officials confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, that they took that burglary report for the incident for which they have an investigation on-going.

Police are reportedly asking Knowles’ neighbours if they have any information about the break-in and are reviewing security footage.

While it’s unclear exactly where Knowles was at the time, she shared video footage Sunday from her oldest daughter’s Renaissance world tour stop in Toronto.

The burglary report comes just months after police arrested a man at Knowles’ home for causing a disturbance and damaging property.

In April, headlines surfaced that a man threw rocks at Knowles’ mailbox. However, she did not press any charges against the man.

Then in May, Tina Knowles survived a brush with danger after she was pulled from the crowd at one of her daughter’s concerts in Belgium.

Footage showed paramedics hauling Knowles up on stage before she told them she was fine and waved to the crowd in apology.