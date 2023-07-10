 
menu menu menu

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have shared heartfelt tributes to mark their daughter Harper Seven’s 12th birthday today.

The celebrity couple turned to Instagram and shared a sweet video to celebrate Harper’s special day.

Victoria Beckham said, “Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything” followed by numerous heart emojis.

David Beckham also posted the same video and said, “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. keep being beautiful inside and out. you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Harper a very happy birthday.

Courteney Cox, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Beckham’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz also reacted to the Harper’s birthday post.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “She’s so beautiful and the only celebrity kid who acts her age.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show video

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season