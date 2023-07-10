Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham have shared heartfelt tributes to mark their daughter Harper Seven’s 12th birthday today.

The celebrity couple turned to Instagram and shared a sweet video to celebrate Harper’s special day.

Victoria Beckham said, “Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything” followed by numerous heart emojis.

David Beckham also posted the same video and said, “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. keep being beautiful inside and out. you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”



Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Harper a very happy birthday.



Courteney Cox, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Beckham’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz also reacted to the Harper’s birthday post.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “She’s so beautiful and the only celebrity kid who acts her age.”