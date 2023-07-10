 
Prince Harry ‘looks worse’ once heard aloud: report

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry and even went as far as to say that he looks better ‘seen and not heard’.

NewsNation story editor Paula Froelich issued these accusatory claims.

For those unversed, Ms Froelich is the writer of the article titled The Fall of Meghan and Harry, Inc.

In an effort to discuss everything, she weighed in on it all with On Balance With Leland Vittert.

At the time she was pointed out how strikingly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s popularity is plummeting given that ‘they shirk the one thing Americans truly care about, hard work’.

During the course of the chat she also went on to say, “Can we just discuss the fact that Prince Harry falls into the category of better to be seen than not heard.”

“There’s a whole category of people like that,” Ms Froelich said before chiming in with advice for Prince Harry and said, “He has to stop blaming the press for his problems. He was raised and played in that system.”

This claim comes just shortly after Ms Froelich pointed out a need to separate Prince Harry from the rest of his family, all while saying, “We have to split the ‘royals’ from the royals. Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles, and Camilla Queen Consort are the royals, and they work really hard.”

