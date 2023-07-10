Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, had a lot to say about her husband in her cameo on the show's season 15.

Kim's cameo appeared on the show's July 9 episode and was featuring her along with Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow.

She was seen thanking co-star Sheree for introducing her to her husband Kroy, saying, "You know what? I think about you all the time."

Remembering the time when she met her husband for the first time, Kim said, "He told me that he knew I was the one just after seeing me."

US Weekly confirmed before the airing of Kim's RHOA cameo that she had called off her divorce from Biermann Kroy.

The couple share two sons, Kroy and Kash along with twins Kaia and Kane. Their eldest is of 11 years and twins are of 9.

A source told the publication that Kim and Kroy are getting along and the decision to reconcile was made for the sake of their kids.

The couple filed for divorce in May with Kroy pleading to court for the temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody of minor children with Kim being restrained from their shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Their divorce drama continued until last month and ended when Kim dropped the divorce petition.