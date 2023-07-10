 
Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos from Disneyland trip on youngest daughter Capri's birthday

To commemorate her youngest daughter Capri's fourth birthday, Vanessa Bryant shared some endearing snapshots from a family vacation they took last month. 

The Bryant family, who reside in Southern California, traveled to Orlando, Florida to visit the Walt Disney World Resort.

In one of the photos Vanessa shared, she is seen wearing pink-and-yellow Minnie Mouse ears while holding Capri on her lap, who was adorned with a tiara, kissing her on the cheek in front of Cinderella's castle.

The series of pictures also includes images of cake pops of Disney characters and a group photo of Capri's sisters, Natalia (20) and Bianka (6), all dressed in personalized Disney-themed birthday shirts for the birthday girl.

Vanessa Bryant, who is 41 years old, also shared a picture of herself and her nephew, Justin Gonzalez, on a ride, and the family enjoyed a stage show featuring Donald Duck while at the popular park.

Kathy Hilton, a star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her admiration with heart-eyed emojis in the comments section, while celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe commented "favorite Disney princesses."

The family's joyful moments come after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the girls' father, and their 13-year-old sister, Gianna, along with six other passengers in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California in January 2020.

Vanessa and her three daughters continue to honor the basketball legend's legacy, which was commemorated earlier this year at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

