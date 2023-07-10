'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds on Monday shared the first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in his upcoming film "Deadpool 3".



Taking to Instagram stories, the actor share a behind-the-scenes photo of him and Hugh working on the upcoming film together.

"Don't blink," he captioned the picture which featured Ryan in his Deadpool suit.

Hugh Jackman is seen walking alongside him in Wolverine’s costume.

Ryan announced that Hugh will be reprising his iconic X-Men role back in September 2022.

Directed by Shawn Levy, "Deadpool 3" is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Hollywood star Jennifer Garner will be reprising her anti-hero assassin Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

Garner first essayed the role of Elektra in 2003's Daredevil film, which starred her former husband Ben Affleck as the titular superhero.