Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's Concert halted due to a 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallaher's recent concert, during his High Flying Birds tour, at Saratoga Springs was halted due to a bomb threat and fans were asked to leave without enjoying the performance of their favorite singer.

At Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday, the crowd was asked to evacuate the venue after the opening performance of Metric and Garbage due to a bomb threat as per the police department.

However, after a thorough search, no explosive material was found at the venue.

The New York State Park Police posted on their Facebook page, "Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 p.m. and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results," reports People magazine.

The statement continued, "This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony."

The lead singer Noel Gallaher hadn't commented on the situation whereas Garbage posted his reaction to Twitter, before the issuance of the police statement.

He stated, "We don't know what happened. I am sorry we have no real information. We were concerned for everyone and we were all just evacuated."

Noel Gallaher is all set to perform at his next show at Central Park Summerstage in New York City.