'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not known to have used social media accounts after the couple stopped using their official "Sussex Royal" account. 

But a journalist has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is on social media with as many as 12 accounts, said a journalist citing former employee of Archwell media.

Neil Sean claimed that Meghan Markle does not have the social media account in her name.

He claimed that Meghan uses the accounts to counter the narrative of negative stories against her.

The claim made by Sean could not be independently confirmed. Meghan and Harry used their Instagram account "Sussex Royal" since they got married and stopped using it after their quit their royal duties.

Harry and Meghan's Instagram account still has more than nine million followers.

The royal couple has not used social media in their names since their departure from the United Kingdom.

