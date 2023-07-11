Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew seems to be in hot waters as the disgraced royal is facing new snub from the palace.

The Duke of York has been warned that he could lose his summer holiday home at Balmoral amid fight over reports of being kicked of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew, who's fighting moves to evict him from his Windsor home, could lose his summer holiday venue as well, according to a new report.

The newly crowned King Charles has reportedly decided to keep Balmoral open to the public for an extra two weeks, during the time when Andrew would usually stay at the private Scottish retreat with his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor, has claimed.



'This will bring significant new revenue into the estate,' says my man in the kilt and sporran. 'It may, however, have the effect of annoying the Duke of York, who has treasured his time in Royal Deeside ever since he was a little boy,'

Queen Elizabeth would always begin her summer holidays at her beloved Balmoral on the last weekend of July. However, the estate, which was bought by Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, in 1852, will now be open to the public daily until August 16.



