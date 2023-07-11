 
menu menu menu

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew seems to be in hot waters as the disgraced royal is facing new snub from the palace.

The Duke of York has been warned that he could lose his summer holiday home at Balmoral amid fight over reports of being kicked of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew, who's fighting moves to evict him from his Windsor home, could lose his summer holiday venue as well, according to a new report.

The newly crowned King Charles has reportedly decided to keep Balmoral open to the public for an extra two weeks, during the time when Andrew would usually stay at the private Scottish retreat with his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor, has claimed.

'This will bring significant new revenue into the estate,' says my man in the kilt and sporran. 'It may, however, have the effect of annoying the Duke of York, who has treasured his time in Royal Deeside ever since he was a little boy,' 

Queen Elizabeth would always begin her summer holidays at her beloved Balmoral on the last weekend of July. However, the estate, which was bought by Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, in 1852, will now be open to the public daily until August 16.

'This will bring significant new revenue into the estate,' says my man in the kilt and sporran. 'It may, however, have the effect of annoying the Duke of York, who has treasured his time in Royal Deeside ever since he was a little boy,' according to Eden.

More From Entertainment:

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist
Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’
Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'
K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight video

K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight
K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency

K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency
Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy

Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy
Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare
Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'
Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere
Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces video

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather
Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday video

Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday