Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were labelled the 'Fab Four' by the royal fans in the beginning of their relationship, but things turned sour soon.

Meghan became the part of royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and since then she has regularly been compared to Princess Kate, who has been a senior member of the family since tying the knot with the future king, William in 2011. 

Tessa Dunlop, author and royal expert, claimed Kate had formed a rather negative view of her new sister-in-law.

Speaking to the Mirror, Dunlop claimed the Princess of Wales considered Meghan a "Hollywood disruptor" who was "trying to bring down the institution that the Princess of Wales has staked her entire identity on".

Dunlop added that the infamous "bridesmaid squabble was the tip of the iceberg".

The comment related to the royal's row in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's wedding when reports suggested Meghan made Kate cry during a conversation over a discussion over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress.

However, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey several years later, Meghan claimed "the reverse happened" and she was the one who cried. Harry later detailed the row in his memoir, Spare.

Dunlop commented on the different upbringings between the two sisters, adding that Kate was "raised in some of Britain's finest public schools and dated William for nearly a decade" while Meghan's was a "stark contrast".

She added that the former actress, who was born and raised in the US, came from "sharp-elbowed Hollywood, where ambition and celebrity went hand in hand".

Dunlop added: "In Harry's words: 'Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines.' The only thing the two women had in common was the royal family they married into."

Prince William's wife has not said anything publicly about the Sussexes nor did she ever defend them when the they were working royals.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their 2020 Sussex biography Finding Freedom that "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."

A source told Scobie and Durand that Kate felt the two didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace."

Now, Meghan and Harry are being dubbed "Hollywood flop". The Sussexes are also facing backlash for their rants against the royal family.

