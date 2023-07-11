 
menu menu menu

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles III has seemingly given a special nod to his disgruntled son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during  Joe Biden's visit to the palace.

The 74-year-old Britain's King warmly welcomed the US President to Windsor Castle on Monday. The duo also took tea in the Oak Room.

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

Afterwards the newly crowned monarch invited his special guest to take in a display of items, related to the royal family’s relationship with previous presidents of the United States, in the white drawing room.

Later, the king appeared to make it clear to the visiting dignitaries that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still part of the royal family as he  took the US president to the Green Drawing Room, which could have been seen as a nod to the Sussexes.

The significance comes as these official images were taken in the same location harry ad Meghan posed for their wedding pictures.

In the photos taken at the couple's wedding, the groom, Harry was stood one pace behind the bride, Meghan. The snap was taken just an hour after the ceremony, which was watched by millions around the world.

Other photos included Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents  pictured with members of the royal family. 

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, the only member of the Duchess of Sussex's family to attend her big day, also stood proudly alongside her daughter.

The bride's adorable six bridesmaids and four page boys are also in one snap and also take pride of place in a third image, looking happy relaxed as they surrounded the couple.

It comes amid rumours that Harry could be deported from the US over his admission of using drugs as some campaigners are persistently mounting pressure on the officials to disclose the Duke's visa application.

King Charles' move could help Harry gain some confidence amid ongoing crisis. It also depicts the royal family still have good feelings for the California-based couple even after their persistent attacks on the palace. 

Meghan and Harry have continued to distance themselves from the family after making a number of startling claims in the press and in his memoir.

More From Entertainment:

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton video

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, know she has 'gone too far' video

Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, know she has 'gone too far'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor
Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow
‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers video

‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist
Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’
Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'
K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight video

K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight
K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency

K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency
Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy

Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy
Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare
Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'
Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier