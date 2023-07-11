King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles III has seemingly given a special nod to his disgruntled son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during Joe Biden's visit to the palace.



The 74-year-old Britain's King warmly welcomed the US President to Windsor Castle on Monday. The duo also took tea in the Oak Room.



Afterwards the newly crowned monarch invited his special guest to take in a display of items, related to the royal family’s relationship with previous presidents of the United States, in the white drawing room.

Later, the king appeared to make it clear to the visiting dignitaries that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still part of the royal family as he took the US president to the Green Drawing Room, which could have been seen as a nod to the Sussexes.

The significance comes as these official images were taken in the same location harry ad Meghan posed for their wedding pictures.

In the photos taken at the couple's wedding, the groom, Harry was stood one pace behind the bride, Meghan. The snap was taken just an hour after the ceremony, which was watched by millions around the world.

Other photos included Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents pictured with members of the royal family.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, the only member of the Duchess of Sussex's family to attend her big day, also stood proudly alongside her daughter.

The bride's adorable six bridesmaids and four page boys are also in one snap and also take pride of place in a third image, looking happy relaxed as they surrounded the couple.



It comes amid rumours that Harry could be deported from the US over his admission of using drugs as some campaigners are persistently mounting pressure on the officials to disclose the Duke's visa application.

King Charles' move could help Harry gain some confidence amid ongoing crisis. It also depicts the royal family still have good feelings for the California-based couple even after their persistent attacks on the palace.

Meghan and Harry have continued to distance themselves from the family after making a number of startling claims in the press and in his memoir.