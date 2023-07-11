 
'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Andrea Evans passed away after fighting a battle with breast cancer

Passions actress Andrea Evan has passed away at the age of 66.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Evan died on Sunday at her Pasadena home after losing a battle with breast cancer. The news of her death was confirmed by director Don Carroll.

The 66-year-old late actress was known to play Tina Lord in the popular ABC soap opera show One Life to Live from 1979 to 1981 and later from 1985 to 1990.

The actress had to quit the show suddenly after a stalker confronted her during the show in the Manhattan studio in 1987. He also sent her death threats via letter, some of them written in blood.

Later in 1999-2000, Evans, 66, returned to the world of entertainment by starring in the CBS show The Bold and the Beautiful, in which she played Tawny Moore. She was also known as Rebecca Hotchkiss on the NBC/DirecTV show Passions, which she did for almost eight years.

The late actress was also nominated for Emmys for the 1988 drama series One Life to Live.

Andrea Evans was last seen in Amazon Prime’s web-series The Bay. She remained a part of that show from 2017 until 2020.

