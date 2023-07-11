 
Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Hayley Atwell also reveals the most challenging scene in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning actress Hayley Atwell has disclosed how Tom Cruise helped her to perform some deadly stunts in the movie. 

During the US premiere of Mission Impossible 7, Atwell revealed that "The virtual train carriage with Tom” was the most difficult scene.

While talking about the deadly stunt in detail, she added: "So, it goes from horizontal to vertical in six seconds, so we'd have to sprint on an incline and reach the bar before we were dangling over a ravine."

The 41-year-old actress revealed that she got adrenal fatigue during the scene, which is when Cruise came to the rescue, reports Entertainment Tonight.  

"And that to me - I mean I got adrenal fatigue at one point, and I just kind looked like a zombie, and Tom was like, 'Are you okay?' and I was like, 'I don't even know, Tom, what's going on with me. I don't know.' And he said, 'I know what you need. You need some chocolate,' and I was like, 'Yes I do.”

She further shared how she trained herself for the exhausting stunts in Mission Impossible 7: "Richmond Park in London - I can give you a tour of all the hills I ran, where I cried, where I peed behind a tree, where I wanted to take a nap, where I called my mom going, 'I don't think I can do this,'" the 41-year-old actress quipped.

"It was that, but it was a lot of mobility training, injury prevention training - so that you're doing it all really safely and competently, so I could make Grace physically dynamic as possible.”

“So, by the time that I got on set, I could do anything that they ask me to do multiple times, and then add performance into it”, revealed Atwell.

