 
menu menu menu

Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?

US President Joe Biden broke another royal protocol while meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Britain’s King Charles gave the US President a royal welcome at Windsor Castle as they held meeting for the first time since Biden missed coronation.

Biden flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

As the US President’s car arrived at Windsor Castle, King Charles greeted Biden with a handshake.

There are some speculations that Biden broke the royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles during their exchange.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Eden also retweeted the photos of King Charles and Biden, saying “#JoeBiden appears to be unaware of the protocol that you don't touch the monarch. #royal #KingCharles.”

Earlier, royal observers also criticised Biden for allegedly breaching a royal protocol while visiting Windsor Castle with King Charles.

They said the US leader walked in front of King Charles while the pair inspected the Welsh Guards.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour video

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour
Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham
Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins
Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit
King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart
Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?

Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?
King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74 video

King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight?
Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does video

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far' video

Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor
Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow
‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers video

‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist