Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?

US President Joe Biden broke another royal protocol while meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.



Britain’s King Charles gave the US President a royal welcome at Windsor Castle as they held meeting for the first time since Biden missed coronation.

Biden flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

As the US President’s car arrived at Windsor Castle, King Charles greeted Biden with a handshake.

There are some speculations that Biden broke the royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles during their exchange.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Eden also retweeted the photos of King Charles and Biden, saying “#JoeBiden appears to be unaware of the protocol that you don't touch the monarch. #royal #KingCharles.”

Earlier, royal observers also criticised Biden for allegedly breaching a royal protocol while visiting Windsor Castle with King Charles.

They said the US leader walked in front of King Charles while the pair inspected the Welsh Guards.