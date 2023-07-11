Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie: ‘visually stimulating’

 
By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

Nicki Minaj has recently shared her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s new movie, Barbie.

On July 11, the Your Love hit-maker attended the world premiere of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie in Los Angeles.

In the video shared on social media, the rapper could be seen standing beside Robbie on the pink carpet.

Nicki also retweeted a video of the two stars posing for the camera while she wrote, “She's strikingly gorgeous in person.”

Reviewing the movie, the singer pointed out, “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time.”

“Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I Love U,” she added.

To note, Nicki is also part of Barbie soundtrack, which also included Dua Lipa’s single Dance the Night.

Her contribution to the album is Barbie World, a collaboration with Ice Spice that also samples Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl.

Meanwhile, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Haim, Dominic Fike, Sam Smith and Khalid are also included on the album. 

