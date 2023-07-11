 
menu menu menu

Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie clapped back at ex-husband Brad Pitt's claims that she went behind his back to sell her shares in their once jointly owned French winery to threaten his business which he built with affection.

In recent court filings, the Maleficent star, who shares six kids with the Babylon actor, mocked his claims and called the notion that Pitt “built” the Château Miraval business “ludicrous.”

The Hollywood diva maintained in the court filings that the most Fight Club alum did with the winery was visit them “to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business.”

She ridiculed the actor over his claims that he is a “farmer” now, a statement he made in his interview with Wine Spectator back in 2014, where he also shared his “love” for “learning about the land and which field is most suitable for which grape.”

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” court documents filed by Jolie’s legal team read. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

“During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties,” the documents added.

“While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron,” Jolie took a dig at Pitt via court filings.

The papers went on to add that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.

In the filing, Jolie also said that Pitt behaved as a “petulant child” after she sold her share in the winery back in 2021, almost five years after their separation.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral video

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral
Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles video

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles
Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere

Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere
Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos

Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos
Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence
Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation video

Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation
Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'

Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'
Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles? video

Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?
Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'

Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'
'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour video

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour
Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham
Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins
Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit
King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart