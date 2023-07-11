Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business

File Footage

Angelina Jolie clapped back at ex-husband Brad Pitt's claims that she went behind his back to sell her shares in their once jointly owned French winery to threaten his business which he built with affection.

In recent court filings, the Maleficent star, who shares six kids with the Babylon actor, mocked his claims and called the notion that Pitt “built” the Château Miraval business “ludicrous.”

The Hollywood diva maintained in the court filings that the most Fight Club alum did with the winery was visit them “to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business.”

She ridiculed the actor over his claims that he is a “farmer” now, a statement he made in his interview with Wine Spectator back in 2014, where he also shared his “love” for “learning about the land and which field is most suitable for which grape.”

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” court documents filed by Jolie’s legal team read. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

“During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties,” the documents added.

“While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron,” Jolie took a dig at Pitt via court filings.

The papers went on to add that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.

In the filing, Jolie also said that Pitt behaved as a “petulant child” after she sold her share in the winery back in 2021, almost five years after their separation.



