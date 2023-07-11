Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’

'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin will also be in the film, portraying a villain

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were spotted as they filmed an action scene for the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The latter will be reprising his role as the iconic Wolverine for the first time since his solo flick from 2017, Logan.

The fight scene was taking place on a beach in the UK as both of the A-list actors donned their superhero suits. 54-year-old Hugh was seen in his classic yellow Wolverine suit as he fought 46-year-old Ryan who similarly wore his Deadpool suit.

It appears as if the shooting for the film has been moved to the UK so Ryan can manage his commitments with the team Wrexham FC, who in April were promoted back to the English Football League.

Watch a concept trailer for the film below:





In the third instalment in the Deadpool series, the titular character will make use of Cable’s time travel device to travel in time to save Wolverine before he dies in 2029 which leads to them getting lost in the multiverse.

While they are lost, they will then be pursued by Morbius who also gains the ability to travel through time through special technology. The Crown actress Emma Corrin will also be in the film, portraying a villain.