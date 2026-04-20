Alix Earle finally addresses Alex Cooper feud

Alix Earle has broken her silence on the simmering feud with Call Her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper, and made clear that the full story has yet to come out.

The TikTok star, 25, responded to a fan comment about the drama in the comments section of a recent post, writing simply: "Doesn't mean it's true, you'll see."

The comment was directed at a claim by TikTok user @MarkosBits, who alleged on 18 April that he knew "the full story" of what went down between the two, claiming Earle had been unhappy with a podcast contract that supposedly heavily favoured Cooper's Unwell Network.

Earle's sister Ashtin was equally dismissive, replying: "These sources are so wrong."

The pair's professional relationship fell apart in February 2025, when Earle's Hot Mess podcast was dropped from the Unwell Network amid rumours of tension between them.

At the time, Earle said she couldn't get into the details but expressed pride in what she had built.

Cooper responded via Instagram Stories, insisting the decision had nothing to do with Unwell and that Earle owned her own intellectual property.

Things appeared to bubble back up earlier this month when Earle began reposting what were widely read as pointed videos online.

Cooper eventually addressed it directly in an April 13 video, saying she was overdue to say something. \

She called Earle out by name.

"Hey, girl. The passive aggressive reposts and the 'likes' and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here," she said.

"Just say what you gotta say about me. There's no NDA, and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What's the beef?"

Cooper stressed she had nothing to hide and invited a direct conversation. Earle replied in the comments: "OK on it!"

That exchange has yet to lead to any public resolution, though a source who spoke to Us Weekly on 17 April suggested the conflict runs deeper than any single incident.

"It was not one isolated incident that led to the feud. There were multiple occasions where Alex made Alix feel uncomfortable," the insider said.

"Alix felt 'mean girl energy' from [Alex] especially after they did the podcast together and didn't think Alex had her best interests at heart."

For now, Earle's "you'll see" suggests she has plenty more to say, just not yet.