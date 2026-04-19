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Charlize Theron launches new attack against Timothee Chalamet amid drama

Charlize Theron revives Timothee Chalamet's ballet, opera backlash

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Charlize Theron launches new attack against Timothee Chalamet amid drama
Charlize Theron revives Timothee Chalamet's ballet, opera backlash

Charlize Theron openly criticised Timothee Chalamet for his views over ballet and opera, which he considered the forgotten arts, in a new interview.

The 50-year-old actress shared that dance was “probably one of the hardest things [she] ever did.”

The Monster star, who professionally trained as a ballet dancer, continued, “Dancers are superheroes. What they put their bodies through in complete silence. Sorry, Timothée Chalamet.”

Theron added that she wishes “I run into him one day,” in conversation with the New York Times.

Speaking about Chalamet’s comments ahead of the Oscars which resulted in a long wave of backlash, the Devil’s Advocate actress said, “That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time.”

She noted, “But in 10 years, A.I. is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live. And we shouldn’t [expletive] on other art forms. It’s borderline abusive. There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off.”

Theron further spoke from her experience, “I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mind-set of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going.”

This comes after the Marty Supreme star caught a lot of heat after his comments about the art forms in February. Chalamet said he didn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”

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