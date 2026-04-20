Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter become parents

The new parents quietly tied the knot in 2024

Hollywood just got a next-generation crossover. Eddie Murphy confirmed that his son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin have welcomed their first child together, making the comedy legends grandparents at the same time.

“They just had a baby girl,” Eddie, 65, told E! News on April 18. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago.”

The comedian further revealed that the child's name is Ari Skye.

The newborn marks a major milestone for the couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021 and got engaged in 2024 before quietly tying the knot in a small church ceremony.

While the pair has yet to share more details themselves, they first revealed they were expecting back in February, writing, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift.”

Despite decades of experience as a father of ten, Eddie joked he’s not offering much guidance to the new parents.

“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” he quipped to E! News. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you. The stuff you be saying, they don’t even pay that s*** no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don’t give a lot of advice.”