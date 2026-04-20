Kris Jenner's surprising procedure backfires soon after transformation

Kris Jenner faces problems with plastic surgery after surprising results

Kris Jenner has landed in a new conundrum after debuting her face transformation last year, which made her nearly unrecognisable.

On her 70th birthday, Kris famously looked her daughters’ sister and the plastic surgeon who she worked with, rose to new popularity in Hollywood.

However, as of now The Kardashians star is reportedly unhappy with the $100,000 facelift that she got.

The momager is now looking for a “revision” to the surgery that she got as it is “already slipping,” an insider told RadarOnline.

The source added, “She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision.”

Despite the drastic affects initially observed by everyone around, the reality star reportedly “feels it has not held the way she expected.”

Kris is also “mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good,” who consulted the same doctor Steven M. Levine after her transformation.

“She feels hers is already fading in comparison,” they added.

Previously speaking about her miraculous procedure in an interview, Kris said, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

She continued, “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”