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Halsey gushes over Olivia Rodrigo's Coachella surprise: 'Favorite girl'

Halsey supports Olivia Rodrigo on first performance ahead of new album release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Halsey gushes over Olivia Rodrigo&apos;s Coachella surprise: &apos;Favorite girl&apos;
Halsey supports Olivia Rodrigo on first performance ahead of new album release

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance during Addison Rae's Coachella set on Saturday, and Halsey was one of the attendees in the crowd. 

The 31-year-old musician took to Instagram after the performance and shared a video of the drivers license hitmaker's performance and wrote, "favorite girl" over it.

The Bad at Love songstress have been supportive of Rodrigo, 23, since the beginning of her career - from celebrating the success of her debut song to attending professional events together.

During the Coachella weekend two, Rodrigo appeared in the middle of Rae's song Headphones On, and completed it with a duet.

The Grammy winner also debuted her recently released single, Drop Dead, from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. 

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