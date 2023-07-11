K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters

However, K-909 claimed that the reports that someone had fainted were not true

K-909 from JTBC have responded to the reports of multiple incidents taking place at the K-pop girl group NMIXX concert. On July 10, fans who were present at the filming for their performance claimed that there were several mishaps that took place.

One fan wrote: “A fire broke out on stage, someone fainted, and a drone ripped out some of [Kyujin’s] hair… it was a shocking and horrifying pre-recording, so rather than feeling touched that I was able to hear [NMIXX’s] new song before their comeback, my primary concern was escaping.”





That same evening, K-909 responded saying: “Because there was a problem with part of the set, the pink muhly grass that was a stage prop ended up catching fire. After we discovered the fire, we evacuated NMIXX, who had been on stage, and we immediately put out the fire with an extinguisher and ventilated [the area].”

However, they claimed that the reports that someone had fainted were not true. “During the shoot, there was one audience member who said they were not feeling well, so they left together with a staff member. We advised this audience member to go home, but they said they were okay and re-entered [the filming site].”

They also touched upon the incident of a drone hitting band member Kyujin. “As soon as the drone got caught in Kyujin’s hair, we halted filming and checked to see if Kyujin was okay. After confirming that there was nothing wrong [with her], we completed filming. There were no casualties, but we will work even harder to manage accidents in the future.”