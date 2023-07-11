 
menu menu menu

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

However, K-909 claimed that the reports that someone had fainted were not true
However, K-909 claimed that the reports that someone had fainted were not true

K-909 from JTBC have responded to the reports of multiple incidents taking place at the K-pop girl group NMIXX concert. On July 10, fans who were present at the filming for their performance claimed that there were several mishaps that took place.

One fan wrote: “A fire broke out on stage, someone fainted, and a drone ripped out some of [Kyujin’s] hair… it was a shocking and horrifying pre-recording, so rather than feeling touched that I was able to hear [NMIXX’s] new song before their comeback, my primary concern was escaping.”


That same evening, K-909 responded saying: “Because there was a problem with part of the set, the pink muhly grass that was a stage prop ended up catching fire. After we discovered the fire, we evacuated NMIXX, who had been on stage, and we immediately put out the fire with an extinguisher and ventilated [the area].”

However, they claimed that the reports that someone had fainted were not true. “During the shoot, there was one audience member who said they were not feeling well, so they left together with a staff member. We advised this audience member to go home, but they said they were okay and re-entered [the filming site].”

They also touched upon the incident of a drone hitting band member Kyujin. “As soon as the drone got caught in Kyujin’s hair, we halted filming and checked to see if Kyujin was okay. After confirming that there was nothing wrong [with her], we completed filming. There were no casualties, but we will work even harder to manage accidents in the future.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’
Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’ video

Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’
US government pours cold water on hopes of action against Prince Harry

US government pours cold water on hopes of action against Prince Harry

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Kulture's 5th birthday with throwback photos

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Kulture's 5th birthday with throwback photos
Meghan Markle warned over solo projects without Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle warned over solo projects without Prince Harry
Margot Robbie spills why Emma Mackey cast in Barbie movie

Margot Robbie spills why Emma Mackey cast in Barbie movie
Kylie Jenner's negative reaction to aging filter goes viral

Kylie Jenner's negative reaction to aging filter goes viral
King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

King Charles less popular than Joe Biden
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about playing the role of Iron Man over a decade

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about playing the role of Iron Man over a decade
BBC director Tim Davie to be questioned over major scandal

BBC director Tim Davie to be questioned over major scandal
Tom Holland reveals what strategy he follows to deal with stress

Tom Holland reveals what strategy he follows to deal with stress
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about 'Dolittle' flop and his initial reservations

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about 'Dolittle' flop and his initial reservations