Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns





The cancellation of his headline show at the 'Power Trip' music festival, dedicated to heavy metal music and taking place from October 6 to 8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will disappoint the fans of renowned rockstar Ozzy Osbourne.

Variety had announced in March that Ozzy would be headlining the new festival with Metallica and AC/DC, leaving fans of the rock music genre in a frenzy.

Rock icon Ozzy, 74, is suffering from symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The singer revealed his illness to the public in 2020 but has been suffering with the debilitating disease since 2003.

The No More Tears singer said in his Instagram post: “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.”

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.”

“I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy.”