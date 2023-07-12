Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houte released after serving 53 years in prison

Former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released after serving more than five decades behind bars, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.



A California appeals court panel has reportedly voted Tuesday to reinstate a grant of parole for Leslie Van Houten.

She was released to parole supervision after serving 53 years in prison, and "will have a three-year maximum parole term with a parole discharge review occurring after one year," according to the department.



Five previous bids for her parole were blocked by California governor Gavin Newsom. That decision was later reversed by a state appeals court.

Van Houten, 73, was a 19-year old member of the "Manson family" when she took part in the murder of a Los Angeles grocer and his wife in 1969.



The victims were reportedly stabbed to death and the word "war" was carved on Leno LaBianca's stomach.



She reportedly claimed that Manson follower Charles "Tex" Watson handed her a knife.



"He said, 'Do something,' because Manson had told him to make sure that all of us got our hands dirty," Van Houten said. "And I stabbed Mrs. LaBianca in the lower back about 16 times," according to ABC News.