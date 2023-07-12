Why Kanye West sticks to Bianca Censori? The 'secret' out

It has more to do with Kanye West's star than his feelings, according to an expert

Kanye West's sudden strong romance with his new wife, Bianca Censori, is making everyone guess the reason behind it.

Now, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman provided an answer after thorough research on the couple's star.

"Kanye West is a Gemini, and boy does he show it! Gemini is a greatly misunderstood sign, forward-thinking, creative, and too chatty for their own good, the psychic assessed.

She continued, "The Tarot card Kanye gets for his love life is the High Priestess, a card of intuition and spirituality. He feels spiritually connected to his special lady and he can't explain why they belong together; he just feels that they do."

The relationship expert told The Mirror that the union between the duo was more borne out of practical needs rather than blossoming love.

"They can absolutely last, but it's not a gooey love relationship, it's a practical life arrangement that suits them both."

West and Bianca tied the knot in January 2023, reportedly much to the chagrin of Kim Kardashian.

Moreover, the pair has not yet filed a marriage certificate but kept boasting about their wedding rings publicly and always maintained their marriage status whenever asked.