Brad Pitt receives support from Ines De Ramon amid legal war with Angelina Jolie

July 12, 2023

Brad Pitt’s legal woes with ex Angelina Jolie has helped strengthen his bond with new ladylove Ines De Ramon, who is showering him with unwavering support.

As per Us Weekly, the jewelry designer’s feelings for the Fight Club alum has not changed despite of his messy legal drama with the Maleficent star.

Recently, the Hollywood hunk was slammed in new complaint by Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel over his claims about the French winery Château Miraval.

The papers added that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.

But, it did not affect his romantic life with de Ramon, as the source said, “It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever.”

“If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”

The recent filing in court against also claimed that Pitt behaved as a “petulant child” after Jolie sold her share in the winery back in 2021, almost five years after their separation.

The insider went on to say that the only source of comfort in his life at the moment is de Ramon, who has been through a divorce herself and understands his issues.

“Ines is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what,” the first insider shared. “They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully.”

